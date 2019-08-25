REPORT: Trump Admin Considering Program That Would Use Data Harvested From Smart Devices To Prevent Mass Violence

The proposal comes from the Suzanne Wright Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for the use of federal resources and private sector tools to develop methods of detecting health problems earlier for more effective treatment.

The proposal calls for the creation of the Health Advanced Research Projects Agency (HARPA), under the umbrella of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The main project discussed for this new agency would be the SAFE HOME project: Stopping Aberrant Fatal Events by Helping Overcome Mental Extremes. The “aberrant fatal events” most relevant right now are, of course, mass shootings, and the administration has been exploring options to prevent them.

With the SAFE HOME project, common consumer technologies such as the Apple Watch, Google Home, and Amazon Echo, all of which have the capability of collecting immense (and sometimes concerning) levels of personal data, could be used to produce an “early diagnosis of neuropsychiatric violence.” – READ MORE