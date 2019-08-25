WATCH: CNN’s Brian Stelter Lets Psychiatrist Claim Trump Worse Than Hitler, Mao, Stalin

CNN’s Brian Stelter allowed psychiatrist Allen Frances to make wildly false claims about President Donald Trump on his Sunday show and offered zero pushback to any of Frances’ remarks which sparked intense backlash against the far-left network.

Frances’ false claims about the president came during a segment in which Stelter, who ironically hosts a show called “Reliable Sources,” brought on a second psychiatrist to bash the president.

CNN’s latest disgusting segment about @realDonaldTrump: A CNN guest says “Trump is as destructive a person in this century has Hitler, Stalin and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.” Zero push back from Brian Stelter. pic.twitter.com/ckezRzxxAh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 25, 2019

“Well, I think ‘medicalizing’ politics has three very dire consequences,” Frances began. “The first is that it stigmatizes the mentally ill. I’ve known thousands of patients, almost all of them have been well-behaved, well-mannered, good people. Trump is none of these. Lumping the mentally ill with Trump is a terrible insult to the mentally ill and they have enough problems and stigma as it is.”

“The second issue is, calling Trump crazy hides the fact that we’re crazy for having elected him and even crazier for allowing his crazy policies to persist,” Frances continued. “Trump is as destructive of person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.” – READ MORE