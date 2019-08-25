Homan Pushes Back on ‘False Narratives’ Regarding Trump Admin’s New Immigration Rule

Former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan pushed back on the “false narratives” surrounding the Trump administration’s new immigration rule.

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning, Homan blasted the leaders of the Democratic Party as promoting “open-borders policy” and said that there were “false narratives” that have been pushed regarding President Donald Trump‘s new immigration rule.

He claimed that migrants would not face “indefinite detention” while awaiting adjudication and that it really would be “less than two months.”

“It is open-borders policy from the Democratic leadership. There’s three false narratives. There’s not indefinite detention. We’ve done this before. It takes about 40-45 days to see a judge. So, it’s not indefinite. We’re looking at less than two months.”

Homan went on to say that the families apprehended while attempting to cross the border illegally would not be held in standard ICE detention facilities but would rather be detained in "ICE residential facilities," which are aimed to specifically house "families."