Report: Trade Hardliner Sidelined Under Kelly

A trade hardliner and top White House adviser is reportedly not able to meet privately with the president due to White House chief of staff John Kelly, according to a Monday report from Politico.

Peter Navarro, a top White House trade adviser loyal to Trump’s “America First” agenda, has reportedly encouraged Trump to back out of several trade agreements.

“The president may be the only one in the building besides Navarro who really wants to renegotiate NAFTA. Everyone else thinks that’s a throwaway line from a campaign speech,” Roger Stone, a Trump confident, told Politico. – READ MORE