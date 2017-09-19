Roger Ailes Stirs Up Trouble From The Grave

Ex-Fox News President Roger Ailes managed to stir the pot at the 69th Emmy Awards Sunday night – even from the grave.

And if that sounds a little dark and absurd, that’s because it is.

You would’ve thought Ailes had showed up in the flesh along with Reese Witherspoon in her terrible blue Stella McCartney blazer dress and Oprah in her poorly thought out white tux that would’ve been perfect for Stedman or Sunday brunch but a dull choice for the glitzy Emmys.

But no. Organizers thought it would be fun to include the late Ailes in its “In Memoriam” feature in which people — presumably actors or veterans of the entertainment industry — who have died get honored. – READ MORE