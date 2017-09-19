DHS: Cost of smuggling people to the US has more than doubled to $9,200

A report from the Department of Homeland Security estimates illegal immigrants are spending nearly $10,000 to hire a human smuggler to travel from Central America in an attempt to enter the U.S. illegally.

Smugglers charged an average of $1,200 as down payment and up to $8,000 following arrival at the final destination, often the southern point of California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, according to the Office of Immigration Statistics’ September 2017 report“Efforts by DHS to Estimate Southwest Border Security between Ports of Entry.”

That number has more than doubled from down payments of less than $100 and final costs of between $1,000 and $3,000 that were seen in the late 2000s. – READ MORE