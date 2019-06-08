‘What Changed?’: Crenshaw Clocks Democratic Leaders for Their Flip-Flop on Border Security (VIDEO)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is using Democratic leaders’ past words on border security against them, as “their party platform has shifted radically” on the topic of immigration.

“What changed?” the Republican lawmaker asked, along with a video showing the flip-flop by top Democrats on border security.

As IJR Red also previously reported, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sang a different tune in the past regarding immigration.

Just a quick reminder. All of these Democrat leaders used to emphatically support securing the border. Their party platform has shifted radically.



What changed? pic.twitter.com/mucVo5dKM9 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 6, 2019

Crenshaw’s video shows 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden touting his vote in support of border fencing, Schumer claiming “illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. illegally,” former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton admitting to previously voting in support of a border barrier to “prevent illegal immigrants from coming in,” among others. – READ MORE