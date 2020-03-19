Report: Senior Obama DOJ Officials Privately Suggested Flynn Didn’t Lie to FBI

Top officials from the Obama-era U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) privately told Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller that they were concerned about the FBI’s conduct in investigating President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The officials suggested that retired Lt. Gen. Flynn did not lie to the FBI about his dealings with Russia despite claims to the contrary and added credence to assertions that the DOJ coerced the former White House official into making a guilty plea on a charge of lying to the bureau.

Breaking: Senior Obama DOJ officials privately told Mueller they were alarmed by FBI treatment of Flynn, memos show. Believed threat of Logan Act prosecution was a “stretch” and Flynn was not properly allowed to have legal counsel. https://t.co/4Z2FuoPPjX — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) March 16, 2020

Mueller’s Russia collusion hoax investigation led to Flynn making a guilty plea for allegedly lying to the FBI, which resulted in a conviction.

Flynn’s defense lawyer, Sidney Powell, however, has officially requested to withdraw the retired general’s guilty plea on lying to the FBI and have the case dismissed.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said he is “strongly considering” offering Flynn a full pardon.

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is one of the officials who raised concerns about the FBI investigators’ treatment of Flynn, the Just the News outlet founded by award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon revealed on Monday. – READ MORE

