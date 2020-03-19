Bernie Sanders Campaign Says Reporting That He is Dropping Out is ‘Absolutely False’

Bernie Sanders’ campaign is being forced to push back on reports that he is suspending his campaign after Axios initially reported that he was dropping out.

Axios began their story, titled, “Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign” with the line, “Bernie Sanders is suspending his presidential campaign after Joe Biden swept all three primary states on Tuesday, further extending his delegate lead, according to a source familiar.”

The story went on to say, “It’s an end to the campaign of the leading progressive in the race — and the candidate who seemed to be the clear front-runner for the Democratic nomination less then a month ago. It also makes Biden the presumptive nominee four months before the party’s convention in Milwaukee.”

The reporting quickly went viral on Twitter where reporters seemed largely confused and Sanders’ campaign communications director tweeted that the reporting was “absolutely false.” – READ MORE

