Ilhan Omar praises Trump’s ‘incredible’ response to coronavirus pandemic

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar unexpectedly praised President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday night, saying it was “incredible and the right response in this critical time.”

Omar, normally a staunch critic of the White House who herself has repeatedly drawn the president’s ire, went on to quote Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., as saying “unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership” — and, Omar added, “we are seeing that in our country right now.”

“Finally, we should never let politics get in the way of good policy,” Omar concluded. “This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now.”

Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time. 👏🏽 https://t.co/MUzGkAxNaO — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Finally, we should never let politics get in the way of good policy. This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Omar was responding to a post by The Intercept’s Lee Fang, who noted: “Trump suspending mortgage foreclosures, demanding cash payments to Americans, now invoking the Defense Production Act to force private firms to produce needed supplies is incredible. Kind of a shell shock for anyone who reported on any economic policies in the Obama years.” – READ MORE

