REPORT: Robert Mueller May Indict Paul Manafort AGAIN – Here’s Why

Legal circles in Washington D.C. believe special counsel Robert Mueller will file superseding indictments against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates to “grind” down the defendants, according to a new report from the Daily Beast.

A superseding indictment would replace the current indictment against Manafort, which includes charges related to money laundering, making false statements, and other charges connected to political lobbying he did in Ukraine — none of which are connected to the 2016 election.

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University’s law school, said he expects the superseding indictment to be filed against Manafort soon.

“There was much in the narrative of the indictment that referenced crimes not charged,” Turley said. “Prosecutors will often issue a superseding indictment as the grand jury continues its work. There’s also a tactical reason for this, that superseding indictments tend to grind defendants a bit more over time.” – READ MORE

