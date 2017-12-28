TRUMP STATION: Israel To Name New Western Wall Train Station After Trump

Three weeks after Donald Trump announced that the United States will move its embassy to Jerusalem, Israel announced that it will name a new underground train station near the Western Wall after the American president.

The “Donald John Trump, Western Wall” station will be just feet from Judaism’s holiest site, known in Hebrew as the Kotel. The station will be part of the anticipated Tel Aviv-Jerusalem express train line and will serve as a hub for the millions of people who visit Jerusalem’s Old City every year.

“The Kotel is the holiest place to the Jewish people, and I have decided to name the train station leading to it after U.S. President Donald Trump, in recognition of his brave and historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz said on Tuesday.

In Trump’s December 6 announcement, he said the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and begin the process of relocating its embassy there from Tel Aviv. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *