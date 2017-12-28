Trump Issues Short Kwanzaa Message; Leftists Outraged

Tuesday marked the first day of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa. As noted by Michael Knowles, Americans should rightly view this “holiday” as nothing more than a scam cooked up 50 years ago by a black nationalist sociopath convicted of violent crimes against women. It has no business being included alongside Hanukkah and Christmas.

Knowing these facts, it is fitting, then, that President Trump issued little more than three sentences to commemorate the day. Here’s the official White House statement on Kwanzaa:

Today marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a weeklong celebration of African American heritage and culture. Together, let us celebrate during this joyous time the richness of the past and look with hope toward a brighter future.

As families and friends join to light the Kinara, Melania and I extend our warmest wishes for a joyful holiday season and a prosperous year to come.

The Root said of Trump’s statement: “Three sentences. That’s all the official Hotep holiday garnered. Three lousy sentences. Honestly, he might have found the words under some ‘minority holiday template’ after Googling: ‘How to wish happy holidays to an other?'”- READ MORE

