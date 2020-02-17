Report: Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband busted her cheating when he made surprise visit to DC

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) now ex-husband suspected she was having an affair long before the rumors were public, and made a surprise visit to her Washington, D.C., apartment last year to find the congresswoman and her lover in their pajamas according to a new report.

The Daily Mail published an exclusive story on Friday revealing that Omar’s ex-husband, Ahmed Hirsi, believed she was cheating on him with her head fundraiser, Tim Mynett. Despite the Minnesota Democrat’s insistence that she was faithful, Hirsi walked in on Omar and Mynett both wearing sleepwear when he made an unannounced visit to his wife’s D.C. residence.

“ suspected she was cheating but she kept telling him he was paranoid,” one source told the outlet. “He told her he wanted to move down to D.C. to be with her but she insisted he should stay in Minneapolis with the children. Eventually he surprised her down there and his worst fears were confirmed.”

The source clarified, “It wasn’t that he actually caught them in bed but they were clearly in a romantic situation.” – READ MORE

