CNN caught hiding key information about Roger Stone juror

CNN has been exposed as fake news once again after they were caught hiding a crucial detail about a biased juror in the Roger Stone trial.

Back in November, former Donald Trump associate Stone was convicted of obstruction, witness tampering, and five counts of making false statements to Congress, according to The Daily Caller. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of nine years, which many including President Trump felt was outrageous, so the Department of Justice has since intervened to lessen it.

It was revealed this week that one of the jurors in the case, Tomeka Hart, previously ran for Congress as a Democrat and constantly posts her radically anti-Trump views on social media. On Tuesday, she even took to her personal Facebook page to praise the four prosecutors who withdrew after the DOJ intervened to revise Stone’s sentence.

CNN did not include any of this background information in their article “Stone juror says she ‘stands with’ the prosecutors,” which was posted on Wednesday. Instead, they focused only on Hart’s post, saying that she wants to “stand up” for the four prosecutors.

“I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis — the prosecutors on the Roger Stone trial,” Hart wrote in the Facebook post. “It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice. As foreperson, I made sure we went through every element, of every charge, matching the evidence presented in the case that led us to return a conviction of guilty on all 7 counts.” – READ MORE

