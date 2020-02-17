Buttigieg Boasts And Brags: Trump Can’t ‘Figure Out What To Do With Me’

On Tuesday, waiting for the votes in the New Hampshire primary to be cast, Pete Buttigieg bragged that President Trump can’t “figure out what to do with me.”

Buttigieg was being interviewed on NBC’s “Today Show” when he boasted, “I don’t think he can figure out what to do with me, and that’s fine by me. I’m not that focused on this president’s approach because they always do the same thing. He’s going to find a vulnerability, and if he can’t, he’ll make one up,” as The Daily Mail reported.

Buttigieg claimed he was at a disadvantage because fellow presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was spending huge amounts of money, complaining to the “Today Show,” “I don’t have billions of dollars to put on the air waves. We have to earn every vote going through the process, beginning in the early states, where you show versus tell.”

On Monday night at a campaign rally, when a voter yelled out “F***” as Buttigieg mentioned President Trump, Buttigieg smilingly agreed, “Well said,” also stating, “The President thinks we are suckers. And this is our chance to send a completely different message that he will hear.’ – READ MORE

