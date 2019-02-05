Report: Ralph Northam’s Abortion Comments Prompted Classmate to Reveal Racist Photo

A Former Classmate Of Gov. Ralph Northam (D-va) Is Believed To Have Tipped Off The Press About His Racist Yearbook Photo In Response To The Embattled Virginia Democrat’s Extreme Remarks About Proposed Legislation That Would Allow Fourth-trimester Abortions, According To A Report.

The controversy surrounding the bill began with a push from Virginia Democrats to lift restrictions on late-term abortions. In a video that went viral last week, Virginia Delegate Kathy Tran acknowledged that her proposed bill would allow abortions up until moments before birth.

The Post reports: The tip came after Northam’s comments on Wednesday about late-term abortions, he said. Howley declined to give any further information about his source, citing a confidentiality agreement. But he said it took him just a few hours to confirm that the photo was authentic.

The source of the tip appears to have been a medical school classmate or classmates of Northam who acted as a direct result of the abortion controversy that erupted earlier in the week, according to two people at Big League Politics, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

“The revelations about Ralph Northam’s racist past were absolutely driven by his medical school classmate’s anger over his recent very public support for infanticide,” one of the two said. – READ MORE