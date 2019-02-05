Sarah Silverman Triggered By Trump-Netanyahu Billboard: ‘PUKE’

Left-wing Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman Couldn’t Contain Herself Sunday At The Sight Of A Billboard In Israel That Showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu And President Donald Trump Shaking Hands.

“PUKE,” Sarah Silverman exclaimed in a social media post. “All I can offer is this: How much Netanyahu represents the hearts and minds of all Israelis = how much Trump represents the hearts and minds of all Americans.”

“I only ask we condemn the administrations not the people,” she said.

Indeed, Netanyahu, currently running for re-election, has put up massive billboards promoting his connection to President Trump in major Israeli cities.