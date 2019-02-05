Freshman Dem Claims Trump Would Have Faced a Vote of No Confidence in Any Other Country

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) claimed that President Donald Trump would have been thrown out of office if he had attempted to shut down the government while leading a different country.

Along with freshmen Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Omar has been one of the most outspoken new members of the House Democrats. Between the three of them, there has been brash outburst calling for impeachment and lofty policy goals including Medicare for All and debt-free college — all of which have made them stars on the left.

During an interview with Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah, Omar addressed the recent record-breaking government shutdown, placing the blame for the shutdown at President Trump’s feet.

Rep. @IlhanMN talks becoming the first hijabi congresswoman, the real crisis at the root of America’s financial woes, and why Congress’s high-profile freshman class is so much more than just squad goals. Extended interview: https://t.co/fYb19AR3kA pic.twitter.com/APi07GiwGz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 4, 2019