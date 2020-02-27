Report: Prison Officials Fear Harvey Weinstein will Suffer ‘Epstein Incident’

New York City prison officials fear disgraced Hollywood movie mogul and mega Democrat Party donor Harvey Weinstein will commit suicide in jail akin to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.

TMZ reports: High-ranking officials at NYC’s Department of Corrections tell TMZ … there’s anxiety running through the ranks about another “Epstein Incident” and the scrutiny that would follow if HW offed himself on their watch, which is why an action plan is in place.

For starters, we’re told one possibility is that Weinstein will be housed in a private section of Rikers Island’s North Infirmary Command, which is for high-profile inmates or guys with health issues — Harvey fits both. He could land in the “ANNEX,” with the other dudes falling apart. Once he’s there and all checked in, our sources say HW will probably get his own cell with round-the-clock surveillance cameras watching his every move… Epstein’s death was put under a magnifying glass when he hanged himself in his cell, while guards were supposed to be checking in periodically.

The reported concern comes after Weinstein was found guilty on Monday of rape in the third degree along with criminal sexual acts in the first degree in what was a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement. However, the former movie producer was acquitted on more serious charges of predatory assault. Hours after he was transported to Rikers, Weinstein was admitted to Bellevue Hospital Center for chest pains and high blood pressure. He faces 5 to 29 years in prison and will be sentenced on March 11th. The guilty verdict left Weinstein stunned, muttering, “I’m innocent, I’m innocent. How could this happen in America?” his lawyer, Arthur Aidala, told reporters. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --