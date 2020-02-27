Obama Demands TV Stations Halt Anti-Biden Ad; Features ‘Plantation Politics’ Comment

The communications director to former President Barack Obama has called on South Carolina TV stations to stop The Committee To Defend The President, a pro-Trump super pac, from airing an ad that Obama fears will confuse voters into thinking he has denounced his own former vice president, Joe Biden.

According to an op-ed published in The Washington Post, Katie Hill, spokesperson for the president, wants TV stations to know that the ad has been designed to “suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina” and mislead voters.

The ad, which was obtained by the news agency, features Obama’s voice narrating a passage in his 1995 memoir, “Dreams From My Father,” as photos of Biden appear in the background. The photos feature claims, written in large white text, attacking the former vice president, saying that Biden “joined segregationists,” and “blamed African American parents for inequality.”

According to The Washington Post, the passage is from a segment of the memoir where Obama recalls a conversation he had with a Chicago barber, and it describes the history of the city’s “plantation politics,” during which Democratic politicians would feel entitled to the votes of African American residents.

“Joe Biden promised to help our community,” reads a narrator toward the beginning of the ad. “It was a lie: Here’s President Obama.” – READ MORE

