Ohio Democrat tried to trade votes for cash, could get 50 years in prison, authorities say

A Cincinnati city councilwoman could face up to 50 years in prison after being arrested Tuesday on federal corruption charges, authorities say, according to reports.

Shortly after being taken into custody, Tamaya Dennard appeared in court in handcuffs and leg irons to face charges of honest services fraud, bribery and attempted extortion, FOX 19 of Cincinnati reported.

In one instance, a source linked to a downtown development project, who was cooperating with the FBI, handed Dennard a cashier’s check for $10,000.

“Oh, that’s perfect,” Dennard, 40, is heard saying on a recording, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Thank you. … I’m going right to the bank on this.”

Another time Dennard allegedly requested $15,000.

“It would be awesome if this were initiated today,” she said, according to an affidavit.

After Tuesday’s hearing, Dennard was released on her own recognizance, pending further court action, but was ordered to surrender her passport, FOX 19 reported.

Federal authorities allege Dennard had requested sums of $10,000 to $15,000 for personal expenses from the source, a representative of a law firm linked to the development project along the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati. – READ MORE

