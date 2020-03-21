Beijing’s Claim Of No New Infections Contradicts Reality On The Ground

For the first time since the virus outbreak began, China’s national health commission claimed on March 19 that there were no new infections in the entire country.

But Chinese citizens describe a different reality.

In Wuhan, ground zero of the epidemic, residents witnessed long lines at hospitals while more facilities were reportedly being set up to accommodate ill patients.

Meanwhile, netizens said they don’t trust the Chinese regime’s narrative.

The CCP virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus, first emerged in Wuhan in December 2019.

The CCP virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus

Latest figures released by China Mobile show that they have lost 8.116 million users in Jan and Feb. Where are these users now? Switched to other carriers? Or, they couldn’t carry their phone to the nether world?

Chinese report at: https://t.co/lxw5FFYzoP#CCPVirus #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/8sRV4lmDCv — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) March 20, 2020

No new #CCPVirus cases in #Wuhan? This notice to residents says there is one confirmed case at Golden Elegant Garden on Mar 17. Patient felt unwell on Mar 15, went to Xinhua Hospital on Mar 16. Test came back on Mar 17 as positive. #COVID2019 #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/Cc5oSYOQoj — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) March 20, 2020

In a video posted to social media on March 19, a Chinese citizen shows the Wuhan Union Hospital, one of 46 designated facilities to treat COVID-19, and the queue in front of it. “Look, Look! People are lining up in front of the fever clinic at Wuhan Union Hospital,” the person says. The Epoch Times confirmed the footage was filmed at the hospital. – READ MORE

