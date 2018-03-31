Report: Pakistan Hospital Staff Attack On Christian Family Ends In Tragedy

Medical staff at a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, allegedly assaulted a Christian family seeking help for a pregnant relative. During the attack, Sunil Saleem, brother to the woman seeking aid, was severely beaten and later died as a result of his injuries.

On Monday, brothers Anil and Sunil Saleem, along with other relatives, brought their pregnant sister Kiran Kashif to the emergency maternity ward of Government Services Institute of Medical Sciences seeking help for her labor pains, according to the Morning Star News.

They went to see the doctor on duty, who refused to see Kashif. When the family protested against the rude behavior, the doctor physically assaulted Kashif, slapping her and trying to throw her on the floor, calling her a Chuhri, a derogatory term for Christian.

When other family members came to her aid, the doctor called for security and other medical staff to “teach these Christians a lesson.” – READ MORE

