No Prison Time for Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Students on Prom Night

An Arkansas art teacher will face no jail time despite being found guilty of having sexual relations with four male students, two incidents of which occurred on prom night, court papers reveal.

Jessie Lorene Goline, 26, was sentenced to serve 42 months of probation for inappropriate relationships with four students, one of whom was under the age of consent, the Daily Mail reported.

Last September, prosecutors alleged that the married art teacher used her cell phone as a tool to seduce the boys while she taught at Marked Tree High School in Marked Tree, Arkansas.

Police found four students from two different high schools engaged in a sexual relationship with the now ex-teacher after engaging in a series of smartphone texts—which included explicit photos of the teacher. The text messages were sent during the 2016-17 school year, investigators discovered. – READ MORE

