Convicted Felon Breaks Into Home Of Armed Citizen. It Ends Poorly For The Convicted Felon.

Tennessee homeowner Brent Bishop was prepared on the terrifying night two men broke into his home, stole his belongings, and attacked his wife. Bishop, 43, thwarted the attack with the use of his firearm, rendering one of the intruders, a convicted felon, dead.

According to WSTV, two strange men broke into Bishop’s home on Wednesday night through a back door and struck the man’s wife. Finding the back door open, Mr. Bishop walked into the kitchen and was struck by a “blunt object” in the head, causing a fracture to his skull.

The armed intruders then forced Bishop to unlock his gun safe. They stole three long guns and a pistol and left the property. Or so he thought.

Looking for his wife, who had fled to a neighbor’s house, Bishop, with his pistol in hand, met his intruders again face to face. According to Metro Police, the homeowner fatally shot intruder Terry Adams, Jr., a 27-year-old convicted felon. – READ MORE

