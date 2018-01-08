Report: Obama Lost 16k Manufacturing Jobs in 2016, Trump Gained 171k in 2017

President Trump is making manufacturing great again, and he has 171,000 reasons to prove it.

That’s the number of manufacturing jobs the United States added in the first year of Donald Trump’s administration, compared to a loss of 16,000 in the last year of the Obama administration.

“Factories nationwide have added 171,000 jobs so far in 2017 — a rebound from the previous year when factories shed 16,000 jobs,” a December article from NPR, always known for it’s inveterate fairness to the Trump administration, read.

In fact, NPR was so fair about it that it gave the credit to … pretty much everything else aside from the Trump administration.

“Trump has promised to lead a renaissance in American manufacturing,” the article continued. “The sector has generally been adding jobs since 2010, although the strength of export-oriented factories is strongly tied to what’s happening in the global economy.” (CONSERVATIVE TRIBUNE)

Despite the elitist media’s malevolent intentions to distract from President Trump’s historical successes in the first year of his presidency, word and the results are getting through to the only people that matter, voters. And the latest job approval numbers for the president reflect this.

f you remove the polls taken before December 14, old polls that do not reflect the boom of good economic news or the passage of historic tax reform that came near the end of the year, Trump’s job approval average leaps to 44 percent and his disapproval drops to just 55 percent — rebound of 10 points since December 16.

While our elitist media continues its relentless and unprecedented attacks against Trump — obsessing over castle intrigue, the Russian collusion conspiracy theories, and chaos narratives, the American people are seeing something completely different in the actual, proof-positive results coming out of the Trump administration…

A booming economy, ISIS pretty much destroyed without us having to add a single boot on the ground (that we know of), regulations slashed, energy production and exploration booming, superb judges in record numbers confirmed, a stock market zooming to highs that seemed impossible only a year ago. Black, Hispanic, and overall unemployment sit at record or near-record lows. And so much more… (BREITBART)

