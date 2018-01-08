ESPN Personality Who Got Rush Limbaugh Fired 15 Years Ago Just Got Fired Himself for Sex Harassment

One of the latest casualties of the current witch hunt for Men Who Treated Women Badly just happens to have been a key player in getting Rush Limbaugh fired from a job with “NFL Countdown” on ESPN 15 years ago.

Now, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb has been fired from ESPN, too.

McNabb and former San Francisco 49ers defensive back Eric Davis were officially let go by ESPN on Saturday, according to Fox News.

McNabb and Davis were among seven men named in a lawsuit by a former NFL Enterprises hair stylist alleging “age and sex discrimination, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and defamation,” according to Fox.

Fans of both football and conservative talk radio might well remember 2003, when conservative icon Rush Limbaugh joined ESPN’s “NFL Countdown” cast.

The job lasted barely a month into the 2003 season. Limbaugh, who’s as famous for criticizing the media as he is for reducing liberalism to ruins, was forced to resign amid national controversy regarding comments he made about McNabb during a pre-game show when he declared McNabb was “overrated” by the national sports media who were more interested in boosting the career of a black quarterback than in judging a player on his merits. (CONSERVATIVE TRIBUNE)

