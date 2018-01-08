Donald Trump Jr. furious after NBC endorses Oprah Winfrey for president

Donald Trump Jr. ripped NBC on Monday for publicly endorsing Oprah Winfrey in a potential presidential run against President Trump in 2020.

Following Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday evening, NBC tweeted, “Nothing but respect for OUR future president.”

In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it. Can you trust anything they say at this point? Americans see the truth in job #s & in their wallets! https://t.co/uu4KbW82UO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 8, 2018

“In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it. Can you trust anything they say at this point? Americans see the truth in job #s & in their wallets!” Trump Jr. tweeted Monday morning. (WASHINGTON EXAMINER)

NBC is facing backlash on social media for a tweet calling Oprah Winfrey the future president.

In response to a Seth Meyers joke at the Golden Globes, the network tweeted, “Nothing but respect for OUR future president,” to its 1.77 million followers along with a photo of Oprah from the Hollywood event Sunday night.

The tweet seems to reference a well-known meme that went viral in 2017 with people posting various situations with the saying “Nothing but respect for my president.” (THE HILL)

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *