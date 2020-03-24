Report: Obama Admin Depleted Stockpile of N95 Masks, Never Restored

President Donald Trump may be right to claim that he “inherited” a system that was not ready to fight a pandemic, according to a report that the Obama administration depleted the nation’s stock of N95 masks and never restored it.

The Washington Examiner, citing Bloomberg News and the Los Angeles Times, reported Monday that the Obama administration used millions of N95 masks in the fight against the H1N1 virus in 2009, but did not replace them:

The national shortage of N95 respirator masks can be traced back to 2009 after the H1N1 swine flu pandemic, when the Obama administration was advised to replenish a national stockpile but did not, according to reports from Bloomberg News and the Los Angeles Times.

(…)

A federally backed task force and a safety equipment organization both recommended to the Obama administration that the stockpile be replenished of the 100 million masks used after the H1N1 outbreak, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Charles Johnson, president of the International Safety Equipment Association, said that advice was never heeded. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --