Mark Levin on House Dems’ coronavirus plan: ‘People are sick and dying and Pelosi is playing games’

“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., of “exploiting this crisis to advance her radical agenda,” after she announced Sunday that Democrats would be introducing their own stimulus bill to address the ongoing economic collapse amid the coronavirus — all while the Republican-controlled Senate considered its own legislation.

2. People are sick and dying and Pelosi is playing games. Apparently the TRILLIONS the Republicans want to spend isn’t enough. Sickening.https://t.co/Z0UGiDDMm2 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 22, 2020

“1. Pelosi’s poisonous politics feeds the Wuhan virus. She’s exploiting this crisis to advance her radical agenda. She must be exposed and condemned for the diabolical huckster that she is,” Levin wrote on Twitter, referencing the city in China where the virus originated.

“2. People are sick and dying and Pelosi is playing games. Apparently the TRILLIONS the Republicans want to spend isn’t enough,” he added. “Sickening.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --