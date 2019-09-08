Report: NYT Bestseller List Artificially Boosts Michelle Obama’s Book over Judge Jeanine’s

The New York Times bestseller list appears to have denied Judge Jeanine Pirro the number-one slot on its ranking system, despite the fact she sold over 17,000 more copies than Michelle Obama, and 6,000 more copies than the author who led the list.

There’s a mismatch between the rankings on the New York Times bestseller list and NPD Bookscan, the leading book-sale tracking service.

Statistics shown to Breitbart News by an NPD Bookscan subscriber show that in the past week, Judge Jeanine Pirro’s book has dominated the competition in terms of weekly book sales, with 26,950 books sold in launch week.

However, this does not appear to be reflected in the New York Times bestseller list, which currently places Jeanine’s book third in the rankings, behind Michelle Obama’s Becoming — despite the fact that the latter has far fewer weekly sales.

According to the NPD Bookscan figures sent to Breitbart News, Becoming had 9,677 sales in the past week, less than half that of Pirro’s book — yet it’s ahead of Pirro’s in the NYT rankings, at second place. – READ MORE