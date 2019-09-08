Rob Reiner Declares: ‘The Impeachment Process Is About to Begin’

Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner took to Twitter on Saturday and declared that “the impeachment process is about to begin,” against President Donald Trump.

“The Impeachment process is about to begin. The articles drawn up will be voluminous,” Rob Reiner said, offering no details to explain his claim. “Never in our nation’s history has there been a more lawless President. He has continually lied to the American people & has used the Presidency to line his pockets. GOP, history is watching.”

Regular readers know that the All in the Family alum rarely lets a day go by without calling for President Trump’s impeachment. – READ MORE