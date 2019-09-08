George Soros Is Lobbying Lawmakers To Take Your Guns Away

There is no other way to say it: politicians and the elitists are coming for your guns. If they can get them from you and convince you to turn them over willingly, they will do so with propaganda. But don’t expect that to be the end of it.

Isn’t it ironic that in order to take away guns from non-violent people, violent people must use guns to do so? It’s hard to believe this escapes the minds of far too many people on this earth. Soros and people in the ruling class certainly want all the control in every situation and it’s much easy to enslave an unarmed populace. This is nothing less than an attempt at complete domination over everyone they think is beneath them.

According to a report by the Free Beacon, liberal billionaire George Soros’s advocacy organizations are lobbying lawmakers on Capitol Hill to repeal an act protecting firearms manufacturers from liability for gun crimes including murder, disclosure forms show. The Open Society Policy Center is Soros’s D.C.-based 501(c)4 nonprofit that works on domestic and international advocacy and is affiliated with the much larger Open Society Foundations. The center has poured nearly $9 million into lobbying a range of issues so far this year.

Soros’ group moved into gun control advocacy and reported lobbying on “issues related to a bill to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.” The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) was passed as a bulwark against frivolous lawsuits attempting to hold gun companies responsible for criminal acts committed by third parties—sometimes decades after the first legal sale of the firearm. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the gun industry’s trade group, pushed to pass the bill in 2005. The group said the legal protections are necessary to keep gun control activists from bankrupting the industry through suits they believe have no legal standing. – READ MORE