Report: NYC Police Have Thrown At Least 50 NYC Inmates Back In Jail After Releasing Them Over Coronavirus

New York City police have arrested again dozens of inmates released from jail over the coronavirus.

At least 50 of 1,500 inmates released from lockup over concerns that the virus could spread quickly within a jail have been rearrested, according to the New York Post. Some of the inmates recaptured have been released again under the city’s program to decrease jail populations during the pandemic.

In one instance, police arrested 40-year-old James Little on April 7 for attempting to rob a bank. Little’s arrest happened just over a week after he was released from Rikers Island where he was being held after assaulting his girlfriend. Little’s criminal record also includes a 1995 murder for which he served over two decades behind bars.

Little was later connected to two other bank robberies that took place after his release. Police believe he made away with $1,000 from each.

Last month, New York City’s top prosecutors signed a joint letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s Department of Correction commissioner, Cynthia Brann, warning of just such an outcome. The district attorneys for the city’s five boroughs and special narcotics prosecutor Bridget Brennan said that de Blasio, in an attempt to protect inmates from the coronavirus, was proposing to release “high risk” criminals. – READ MORE

