Fauci ‘Convinced’ the US Will Still Be Battling Coronavirus in the Fall (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci is not confident the battle with the coronavirus will be won in the near future.

President Donald Trump appears optimistic the coronavirus will not come back after the first wave.

“It goes out and it’s going to go out fast. We’re going to be watching for it. But it’s all possible,” Trump said. “But it’s also possible it doesn’t come back at all.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is "convinced" there will be coronavirus in the fall as President Trump downplays the threat of a second wave of the virus.

Fauci’s remarks, however, did not align with Trump’s.

“We will have coronavirus in the fall, I am convinced of that,” Fauci said, adding, “Whether or not it’s going to be big or small is going to depend on our response.” – READ MORE

