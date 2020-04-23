Connecticut tests ‘pandemic drones’ to ensure people are social distancing properly

A flock of “pandemic drones” are in flight across parts of Connecticut, according to a Wednesday CNET report — all with the goal to monitor social distancing efforts of the public.

The Westport, Connecticut, Police Department is working alongside drone manufacturer Draganfly to test the drones.

CNET reported that the drones have “specialized sensor and computer vision systems” that can display a person’s temperature, respiratory, and heart rates. The drones are also able to detect people sneezing and coughing, and can detect symptoms and conditions from 190 feet away.

A release from the Westport Police Department, however, notes that the drones will not be used at private residences, and don’t use facial recognition technology. – READ MORE

