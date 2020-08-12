Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Taking Gunfire over Virginia

An Air Force helicopter was forced to land and get medical attention for a crew member after it was shot at over Virginia.

McClatchy reports that a “UH-1N Huey helicopter is assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews” was targeted while performing a training mission.

The Manassas Regional Airport was alerted around 12:20 p.m. that the helicopter was coming in and that medics would be meeting it. The wounded crew member was taken to a hospital, treated, and released.

U.S. News spoke with an Air Force spokesman who reported the helicopter was “struck by a bullet.”

The helicopter is part of the 1st Helicopter Squadron, which “supports the movement of the president and other senior government officials to and from Andrews.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --