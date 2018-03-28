Business Politics
REPORT: NRA Gets Flooded With Donations After Being Attacked
On Tuesday, a new report revealed that donations to the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) political action committee significantly increased in February after they were attacked by the media and far-left activists in the wake of the Parkland shooting.
“The PAC raised a total of $779,063 in February and reported $247,985 in donations in January,” an increase of over 300%, The Washington Free Beacon reported.
The massive surge in donations comes after the gun rights group has been viciously attacked by the media and far-left activists like Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg, who has referred to the NRA as “child murderers” on multiple occasions. – READ MORE
