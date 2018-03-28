Hofstra activists want to remove Thomas Jefferson statue

Student activists at Hofstra University are demanding the removal of a statue of Thomas Jefferson from campus.

Ja’Loni Owens, a Hofstra student and Black Lives Matter activist, started a change.org petition that warns it will discuss “slavery, rape, eugenics, anti-black racism” and claims the Founding Father’s statue belongs in a museum with proper context, “not displayed on a college campus, especially not in front of a hub of student life.”

Owens specifically addressed “white allies” in their Facebook event for the Friday protest “Jefferson Has Gotta Go!” to be held at the statue in front of the student center.

"Please understand that this is a protest against white supremacy and that you as white people – even though you're allies – benefit from white supremacy!" Owens wrote. "Your obligation is to fight that! Come prepared to step up if racial slurs or otherwise offensive things are said to organizers of color or poc attending. If you're able, come prepared to hold posters and like….PROTEST."

