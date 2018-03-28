Clinton Foundation Won’t Return Donations From Accused Sexual Harasser

The Clinton Foundation will not return contributions it received from a major donor who is accused in a $30 million lawsuit of coercing his employee into sex, citing the non-profit organization’s work in “empowering girls and women.”

According to a lawsuit filed in January, Jess Ravich, managing director for TCW Group Inc., repeatedly coerced a female employee into sex over the span of ten months.

On top of his prominent role in the finance community, Ravich was also a major donor to the Clinton Foundation and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Ravich is listed on the Clinton Foundation website as a donor in the $50,001 to $100,000 contribution range. He also gave $2,700 in individual donations to Hillary for America in both 2015 and 2016 and contributed an additional $2,700 to the Hillary Victory Fund in 2016.

Ravich also contributed the maximum $2,700 to Jeb Bush’s campaign in 2015 and Ted Cruz’s campaign in 2016. – READ MORE

