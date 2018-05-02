Facebook Introduces New Tool To ‘Combat Hate Speech,’ Removes Function Immediately

Facebook tested an unusual feature for several minutes on Tuesday, before it disappeared without explanation.

The tool asked users “Does this post contain hate speech?” and gave the option to click “Yes” or “No.”

The feature appeared on every post but is now gone, less than an hour later.

Facebook asks “Does this post contain hate speech?” on every post. If you click “yes” you get this wonderful incomplete pop up. Lol. We’re doomed. pic.twitter.com/m6EDhubqNG — Jessica Kurr (@jkurr) May 1, 2018

There was no announcement from Facebook about the new feature, and when users clicked “yes” on the post, the pop-up indicated the tool wasn’t completed and may have been rolled out by a Facebook developer accidentally.

Several users on Twitter expressed concern with the new feature and the likelihood it will be abused.- READ MORE

