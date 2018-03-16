Report: Megyn Kelly Called Makeup Artist ‘F*cking B*tch,’ Was Insensitive to Staffer Who Had Miscarriage

Megyn Kelly reportedly verbally abused a Fox News makeup artist by calling her a “f*cking bitch,” which forced Fox News to give the staffer, the late Alexis McKinney, a $25,000 payout.

Kelly is trying to present herself as a champion of women’s rights, but a Daily Mail report also notes that Kelly was “insensitive to another makeup artist who had a miscarriage” and once deliberately kept a female guest clueless about her show’s topics “while flirting with the men also appearing on air” because she did not want another female potentially upstaging her.

According to the report, when Kelly co-anchored Fox’s America’s Newsroom, she was upset one morning because “she didn’t have an appointment to get her make-up done.”

“By the time she got to the third make-up artist, Alexis, she was upset. Alexis was working on Fox & Friends guests and they all had to be finished before 9am so it was impossible for her to take Megyn,” the insider told Daily Mail. “When Alexis told her she didn’t have time to do her make-up, Megyn turned around and called her a ‘f**king bitch.’”

Another source told Daily Mail that McKinney, who passed away in a car accident in 2014, was “deeply upset” after Kelly’s verbal abuse, which was the “last straw.” – READ MORE

