NBC Promises ‘Brutal Senate Confirmation Battle’ Over Trump’s CIA Pick (VIDEO)

On Thursday, NBC’s Today show predicted a “tough fight” and “brutal Senate confirmation battle” over President Trump’s nominee to head the CIA, current Deputy Director Gina Haspel. Citing Haspel’s involvement in the enhanced interrogation of terrorist detainees during the Bush administration, “which many call torture,” correspondent Kristen Welker touted critics of the pick.

“Facing new scrutiny this morning, the President’s pick to lead the CIA,” Welker proclaimed. While the reporter acknowledged that Haspel was “a highly-respected agency veteran,” Welker quickly turned to harsh criticism of the intelligence official: “But as the agency’s former head of covert operations, Haspel is likely facing a brutal senate confirmation battle, with questions about the extent of her role in carrying out Bush administration orders to waterboard detainees in secret prisons overseas, which many call torture.”

She highlighted “Republican Senator Rand Paul taking on both of the President’s nominees” and emphasized the Kentucky lawmaker “Reserving his harshest words for Haspel.” A soundbite followed of Paul blasting: “To really appoint the head cheerleader for waterboarding to be the head of the CIA. I mean, how could you trust somebody who did that to be in charge of the CIA?” – READ MORE

