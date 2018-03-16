Broward County Sheriff’s Office Training And Operation Materials Instruct First Officers On Scene To ‘Immediately Confront The Shooter’

On Thursday, Judicial Watch released Broward County Sheriff’s Office training and operation materials that are abundantly clear in their instructions in case of an active shooter incident, ordering the first one or two officers on the scene to “immediately go to confront the shooter.” Judicial Watch issued a thread on Twitter detailing their findings:

BREAKING: JW released Broward County Sheriff’s Office training & operation docs specifically dictating the first officer(s) on scene at an active shooter incident “will immediately go to confront the shooter” – which they failed to do in Parkland. (1/10)https://t.co/68WjbIqNp3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 15, 2018

After a tweet noting that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that armed school resource officer Deputy Scot Peterson was first on the scene at the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but didn’t enter the school to confront the shooter – READ MORE

