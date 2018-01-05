Report: Matt Lauer Can’t Stop Emailing Advice To NBC Producers

Matt Lauer just can’t seem to keep his hand off the (send) button.

The disgraced former “Today” host has reportedly been sending emails to his ex-producers, giving them tips and pointers on how to run their show better.

According to Page Six, he recently sent an email to a former NBC producer to inform him or her that they were using the wrong music to introduce a segment. No word on what his suggestion was.

How would one even draft an email like this? Can you imagine what went through that poor producer’s head when he saw “New Message From: Matt Lauer” in his inbox?- READ MORE

