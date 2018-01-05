Danny Masterson Dropped By Top Talent Agency Amid Rape Accusations

Danny Masterson was fired from Netflix’s “The Ranch” following rape accusations and now has been dropped by a top Hollywood talent agency, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Thursday.

There was no information as to when exactly Masterson and the United Talent Agency cut ties, only that the agency said they no longer represent the 41-year-old actor, who they have represented for several years.

The move comes amid various rape accusations made by four woman against the “That 70’s Show” star stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred in the early 2000s.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney and Los Angeles Police Department have confirmed they are investigating the accusations. – READ MORE

