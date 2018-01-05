Bannon Brags About Funding for Presidential Run, Loses it as Soon as He Goes Public

The former White House chief strategist was planning a 2020 run, telling people he had lined up Trump’s donors to back him. They pulled their support as soon as he turned on the president.

Prior to revelations in Michael Wolff’s new book about the Trump presidency, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon apparently possessed designs of ascending to the Oval Office himself. According to The Daily Beast, Bannon’s cross-country tour had been to set the stage for a presidential run, and the current Breitbart executive had courted GOP mega-donors to back him.

But after details of the book leaked, quoting Bannon’s private hostility to and machinations against the president, Trump slammed his former strategist in an official White House statement. “When [Bannon] was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” he said. “Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well.”

These revelations and the president’s evisceration of Bannon caused GOP mega-donor Rebekah Mercer to totally cut off her former patron. – READ MORE

