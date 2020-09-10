REPORT: Left-Leaning Groups Preparing For ‘Mass Unrest,’ ‘Right-Wing Violence’ If Biden Wins Election

Left-leaning activism powerhouse MoveOn.org, along with some of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions, are warning Democrats of “mass unrest” and possible “right-wing violence” if President Donald Trump loses the presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden in November, even going so far as to issue a memo to Democrat groups with suggestions on how to counter or protect themselves from violence.

The memo comes just days after The Washington Post warned, in a fever-dream op-ed, that left-leaning and progressive activists could engage in large scale rioting and destruction following a Biden loss, even going so far as to envision a scenario that ends in a civil-war-like battle between “anti-fascists” — or, “Antifa” — and right-wing protesters, cheered on by President Donald Trump himself.

“With the exception of the ‘big Biden win’ scenario, each of our exercises reached the brink of catastrophe, with massive disinformation campaigns, violence in the streets, and a constitutional impasse,” the founder of the “Transition Integrity Project” panicked on the op-ed page. Only a “landslide for Joe Biden” would result in “a relatively orderly transfer of power.”

The Daily Beast reports that MoveOn, Color of Change, and the American Federation of Teachers — a group that refers to itself as the “Fight Back Table” — are warning the same, and to help counter what they believe could be a nationwide effort to keep Trump in power — up to and including threats of secession by key states — they’ve founded a Democracy Defense Nerve Center to keep Biden’s and other Democrat campaign teams appraised. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --