Biden Now Denies He Wants to Defund Police, Claims Trump Is the One Who Wants to Defund Them

The amount of flip-flopping by the Biden-Harris campaign we’ve seen in the past week could make you dizzy.

In response to a question about ads accusing of him of wanting to defund police, Biden tried to flip the script and say that not only does he want to increase funding to the police, but it’s Donald Trump who wants to defund the police.

“I’m the one calling for $300M more for local police, for community policing … The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump. Look at his budget. He calls for cutting police funding for local — state and local help by $400 million. Once again, he’s pathological.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

Of course, Biden said, quite clearly in July during an interview with activist Ady Barkan, that he wants to defund the police by “redirecting” funding to other programs. Shortly after Biden said that the police “become the enemy,” Barkan asked, “But do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?”

“Yes, absolutely,” Biden replied. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --